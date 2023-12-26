 Orry Claims Shruti Haasan Was 'Very Rude' To Him At An Event, Drops Hint About Her Secret 'Husband'
Shruti is famously in a relationship with artist Santanu Hazarika and the two are often seen indulging in social media PDA

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, December 26, 2023, 11:31 AM IST
Orhan Awatramani, who popularly goes by the name Orry, recently made some shocking revelations during his interactive session on Reddit. He grabbed eyeballs after he claimed that Shruti Haasan has a "husband", and went on to say that she was very rude to him at an event.

On Christmas, he conducted an 'Ask me anything' session on Reddit, during which a user asked him if there was one celebrity who showed him "unnecessary attitude" while posing for a photo. To that, he replied that it was Shruti Haasan who was "very very rude" to him.

He stated that the incident happened at an event where he got her in without even knowing her, and that he did not ask her for a picture too, but despite that, she was rude to him.

"Felt very bad, but there was probably some misunderstanding cause I am good with her husband and I adore him. This will get sorted out in time. However I heard from the rumour mill she called me a “Pune” like a spot boy or smth," he said.

As soon as he posted the answer, netizens went into a tizzy as Shruti is still unmarried when it comes to being official in the media. She is in a relationship with artist Santanu Hazarika and the two are often seen indulging in social media PDA, but the actress has maintained that marriage is not on cards for her anytime soon.

In an earlier interview, Shruti had stated that the word 'marriage' scares her and that Santanu and her share a "much better equation" than couples who are actually married.

Orry's comment is now being circulated on social media, and Shruti is yet to respond to his claims and clear the air.

