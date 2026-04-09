O'Romeo OTT Release: Where To Watch Shahid Kapoor's Romantic Thriller Film

O'Romeo Out On OTT |

O' Romeo is a romantic action-thriller film which is written and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The movie, which released in cinemas on February 13, 2026, coinciding with the Valentine's Day weekend, received mixed reviews from critics. It revolves around a complex love story intertwined with crime and power struggles. The film features an ensemble cast including Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, and Avinash Tiwary, and draws inspiration from real-life underworld stories.

O' Romeo: OTT streaming details

O' Romeo is now available for rent on Amazon Prime Video, and it will be available for all subscribers from April 10. The film is based on themes of revenge, violent love, ambition, and the dangerous underbelly of the 1990s Mumbai underworld. The screenplay of the film is written by Vishal Bhardwaj and Rohan Narula. It is based on Hussain Zaidi's novel Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

O' Romeo plot

O' Romeo is a romantic action-thriller set in 1995 Mumbai. The film centres around a young man named Ustara who falls in love with Afsha and becomes obsessed with her. Things take a dramatic turn when she asks Ustara to kill four people, including a feared Spanish-based don, Jalal, who killed her husband. What happens next is revealed in the film.

Cast and characters

The film features Shahid Kapoor as Ustara, Triptii Dimri as Afshan Qureshi, Nana Patekar as DCP Ismail Khan, Avinash Tiwary as Jalaluddin Shah, Tamannaah Bhatia as Rabia Jalaluddin Shah, Disha Patani as Julie, Farida Jalal as Dadi, Hussain Dalal as Chhotu, and Rahul Deshpande as Inspector Pathare, among others.

O' Romeo FAQs:

Where to watch O'Romeo online?

You can stream O' Romeo on Amazon Prime Video.

Who stars in O'Romeo?

The film features Shahid Kapoor in the lead role.

What genre is O' Romeo?

It is a romantic thriller with elements of crime and drama.

Is O' Romeo based on a true story?

O' Romeo is inspired by true events. It is based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.