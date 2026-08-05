Operation Safed Saagar OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Jimmy Shergill And Siddharth's Patriotic Series Online?

Operation Safed Saagar |

The much-anticipated war drama Operation Safed Sagar, starring Jimmy Shergill and Siddharth, is all set to bring to OTT screens the story of India's aerial bravery. Inspired by true events from the 1999 Kargil War, the film showcases the heroics of the Indian Air Force's Operation Safed Sagar, a crucial mission that played a defining role in India's victory. Keep on reading to know about full cast, plot and streaming details.

Operation Safed Sagar release details

Operation Safed Sagar is set to be released on Netflix, starting from August 7, 2026. The streaming giant shared the trailer on X and wrote, "Target locked 🎯 The Golden Arrows take off in 48 hours 🫡🔥

Watch Operation Safed Sagar, out 7 August, only on Netflix!"

The upcoming series featuring actor Jimmy Shergill, titled 'Operation Safed Sagar,' was launched at the inaugural Sekhon Indian Air Force Marathon 2025 in New Delhi on Sunday. The series is created by Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Kushal.

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Plot and cast details

Operation Safed Sagar is a military drama series that is set against the backdrop of 1999 Kargil War and shows how the Indian Air Force took on a very risky high-altitude mission in the mountains to help the army push out enemies, like tracking Indian movements and blocking vital roads.

The series also shows senior officers (played by actors like Siddharth and Jimmy Shergill) train young, new pilots for this impossible and risky task. Along with Jimmy Shergill, the series also features Siddharth, Mihir Ahuja, Abhay Verma, Taaruk Raina, and Arnav Bhasin in key roles.

The series is produced by Matchbox Shots and Feel Good Films, with support from the Indian Air Force.

Tribute to air force heroes

With its intense heart-stirring performances and cinematic realism, Operation Safed Sagar pays tribute to the unsung heroes of the Indian Air Force. The film not only celebrates military valor but also highlights the human side of warfare — the fear, the sacrifice, and the unbreakable spirit of those who serve