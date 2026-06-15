'One Never Knows The Impact...': Ameesha Patel Reflects On Gadar's 25-Year Legacy, Recalls 'Scary' First Day On Set

Ameesha Patel Reflects On Gadar's 25-Year Legacy, Recalls 'Scary' First Day On Set |

Today marks the 25th anniversary of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's iconic film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Reflecting on the movie's enduring legacy, Ameesha admitted that she never imagined it would go on to become such a massive cinematic phenomenon. Speaking about the film, the actress said, "It is a gut-wrenching love story that’s so raw and sincere. You cannot find a single flaw in it."

In an interview with Variety India, Ameesha said that no one could have predicted the kind of impact the film would have on audiences. When asked whether she had expected Gadar to leave behind such a remarkable legacy, she said, "I truly did not. One never knows the impact a film is going to make. But there are certain films like “Gadar,” wherein you have faith that at least you're working in a different, beautiful, and pure form of cinema."

Ameesha also recalled her first day on the sets of Gadar, describing the experience as both "spectacular and scary." She shared, "The role of Sakina was meant to be done by an actor who was 10-15 films old and had spent enough time facing the camera." The actress further revealed that the team began shooting with the post-interval scenes, which she found "very hard" as she was still relatively new to acting and lacked the experience of a seasoned performer.

June 15 marks the 25th anniversary of the iconic blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, directed by Anil Sharma and starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Amrish Puri. To celebrate the milestone, Sunny, Ameesha and Anil Sharma reflected on the film's enduring legacy, while fans flooded social media with tributes to the cult classic. The film, which released in 2001 against the backdrop of India's Partition, remains one of the biggest blockbusters in Hindi cinema history and continues to enjoy immense popularity even 25 years later.