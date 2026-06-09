Quote Of The Day By Ameesha Patel On Her Birthday- 'Being Sexy Is All About Attitude, Not Body Type; It's State Of Mind'

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel is celebrating her 51st birthday today, June 9. Known for memorable performances in films like Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai and Gadar, the actress has often spoken about confidence, self-belief, and embracing individuality. Here are some of her inspiring quotes and what they reflect.

"Being Sexy Is All About Attitude, Not Body Type. It's A State Of Mind."

For Ameesha, confidence is the most attractive quality a person can possess. The quote highlights that true appeal comes from self-assurance, positivity, and how one carries oneself rather than conforming to any physical standard. It encourages people to embrace their uniqueness and feel comfortable in their own skin.

"I Work On My Body To Stay Fit, But That Does Not Make Me Superior To Anyone. I Am A Forthright And Hardworking Girl."

The actress emphasizes that fitness is a personal commitment and should never be a reason to look down upon others. Hard work and humility matter more than appearances.

"I Love Human Beings. I Believe That There Is So Much To Learn From Every Person You Meet, Including A Child."

This quote reflects the importance of staying open-minded. Every interaction, regardless of age or background, can offer valuable life lessons and perspectives.

"You Have To Take Life With A Pinch Of Salt And Enjoy What You Have. There's No Point Whining."

Ameesha encourages gratitude and resilience. Instead of dwelling on setbacks, focusing on the positives can make life more fulfilling and enjoyable.

"Believe In Yourself And Follow The Path Of Honesty Because There Are No Shortcuts In Life."

The quote underlines the value of integrity and self-confidence. Long-term success, according to Ameesha, comes through sincerity, patience, and consistent effort rather than quick fixes.