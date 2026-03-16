One Battle After Another OTT: Where to Watch Leonardo DiCaprio’s Oscar-Winning Film?

One Battle After Another |

Leonardo DiCaprio's One Battle After Another is an action-thriller film which is directed and written by Paul Thomas Anderson. Following its premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on September 8, 2025, One Battle After Another was released in theatres on September 26, 2026. The film received an overwhelming response from audiences and critics. At the 98th Academy Awards, which was held in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 15, it was honoured as one of the most outstanding films of 2025. Keep on reading to know about the much-talked-about film at the Oscars.

One Battle After Another won Oscars

One Battle After Another stood out as the biggest winner at the Oscars 2026. The film secured six awards, including Best Picture, Best Director for Paul Thomas Anderson, Best Supporting Actor for Sean Penn, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Editing, and the first-ever award for Best Casting. Previously, the film also won at BAFTA, and it went on to win Best Film at the 2026 BAFTA Awards and swept a total of six awards. The movie gained major attention at the 79th edition of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), which took place at London’s Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026.

One Battle After Another: Where to watch?

One Battle After Another is available to watch on JioHotstar. The film marked the first collaboration between Leonardo and director Anderson. It is based on Thomas Pynchon's novel Vineland. One Battle After Another explores themes of political paranoia, surveillance, and American fascism.

What is One Battle After Another all about?

The film follows Bob, a retired revolutionary living a quiet life with his daughter. Everything changes when she is kidnapped, forcing him to confront his dark past to save her. The story explores themes of survival, resilience, and the unbreakable bonds of family.

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One Battle After Another FAQs:

When was One Battle After Another released in theatres?

One Battle After Another premiered at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on September 8, 2025, and was released in theatres on September 26, 2026.

Who directed and wrote One Battle After Another?

The film was directed and written by Paul Thomas Anderson.

Where to watch One Battle After Another online?

The film is available to stream on JioHotstar.