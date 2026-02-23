One Battle After Another OTT Release Date Announced: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Leonardo DiCaprio's BAFTA Award-Winning Film In India

One Battle After Another |

Fans of Leonardo DiCaprio in India finally have a date to mark on their calendars as the makers of the film have announced the release date of the One Battle After Another on OTT. It is a gripping satirical action thriller film which was released in theatres on September 26, 2026, and received an outstanding response from audiences and critics.

The film recently gained major attention at the 79th edition of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), which took place at London’s Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026. It went on to win Best Film at the 2026 BAFTA Awards and swept a total of six awards.

One Battle After Another: When and where to watch in India?

One Battle After Another is set to be released on JioHotstar, starting from February 26, 2026. The OTT release is expected to bring more attention to the film, especially among audiences who missed watching it in theatres. The film's themes centre around inherited generational trauma, political resistance against fascism, and the erosion of 1960s counterculture.

What is the story of One Battle After Another?

One Battle After Another is an action-thriller film which revolves around a retired, paranoid revolutionary living off-grid named Bob, who lives a happy life and enjoys his retirement phase, whose quiet life is shattered when his daughter gets kidnapped. Will he be able to save her?

Cast and characters

The film features Leonardo DiCaprio as Pat Calhoun, Sean Penn as Col Steven, Benicio del Toro as Sergio St. Carlos, Regina Hall as Deandra, Teyana Taylor as Perfidia Beverly Hills, Chase Infiniti as Willa Ferguson, Wood Harris as Laredo, and Paul Grimstad as Howard Sommerville, among others.

One Battle After Another is based on Thomas Pynchon's novel

One Battle After Another is directed and written by Paul Thomas Anderson. The film is based on Thomas Pynchon's novel Vineland. It is produced by Adam Somner, Paul Thomas Anderson, and Sara Murphy under the banner of Warner Bros. Pictures and Ghoulardi Film Company.