 Hello Bachhon OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Vineet Kumar Singh Series
Sunanda SinghUpdated: Sunday, February 22, 2026, 04:15 PM IST
The much-awaited series Hello Bachhon, starring Vineet Kumar Singh, is set to make its digital debut soon, creating excitement among fans eager to see the actor in a new and engaging role. Known for his powerful performances in projects such as Mukkabaaz and Saand Ki Aankh, Vineet Kumar Singh returns to the screen with a fresh narrative that promises drama, emotion, and compelling storytelling.

When is Hello Bachhon releasing on OTT?

Netflix’s promising series titled Hello Bachhon is inspired by the true story of Physics Wallah founder Alakh Pandey. His vision drove millions of aspirants and students to follow their dreams. The streaming platform shared the trailer on X and wrote, "Everybody's welcome in this class. Ummeed se hogi sapnon ki udaan 💛Watch Hello Bachhon, on 6 March, only on Netflix."

Storyline

The series narrates the story of a dedicated Physics teacher of a small town who just does not want to complete the syllabus, but he also wants to help the students understand science in a fun way. The series focuses on his struggles and dedication. It explores themes of sincerity, ambition and commitment.

Cast and Crew of Hello Bachhon

The biographical drama series Hello Bachhon is directed by Pratish Mehta and created by Abhishek Yadav. Apart from Vineet Kumar Singh, the series also features Vikram Kochhar and Girija Oak Godbole in prominent roles. The screenplay of the series is written by Abhishek Yadav, Ankit Yadav, Vernaali, and Sandeep Singh. It is produced by The Viral Fever (TVF).

