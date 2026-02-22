Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi On OTT: Where To Watch Ravi Teja's Romantic Comedy Film

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi |

Ravi Teja’s romantic comedy Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi has caught the attention of Telugu cinema lovers, thanks to its light-hearted narrative and entertaining performances. Known for his energetic screen presence and impeccable comic timing, Ravi Teja brings his signature charm to this breezy entertainer that blends romance, humour, and family drama. The film features Ravi Teja as Ram Sathyanarayana in the lead role. The film was released in theatres on January 13, 2026.

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi: OTT streaming platform

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi is streaming on ZEE5. The film explores themes of extramarital relationships and guilt, Lighthearted Comedy, Mismanagement, and Routine Domestic Drama.

Storyline

Ram Satyanarayana (Ravi Teja) is a contentedly married individual and a vineyard proprietor. During a work trip to Spain to market his wine label Anarkali, he adopts a false persona (Sathya) to win over Manasa (Ashika Ranganath). What begins as a business strategy evolves into a short romantic involvement. Problems arise when Manasa unexpectedly shows up in Hyderabad, stepping into Ram's life while his wife, Balamani (Dimple Hayathi), is there waiting for him. Ram spends the remainder of the film attempting to conceal the truth from his wife while handling Manasa's presence. He relies on assistance from his aide Leela (Vennela Kishore) to manage his dual identities and prevent both women from uncovering his secret.

Cast and characters

The film features Ravi Teja as Ram Sathyanarayana, Ashika Ranganath as Manasa Shetty, Dimple Hayathi as Balamani, Ram’s wife, Vennela Kishore as Leela, Ram’s PA, Getup Srinu as Manju, Rakesh’s assistant, Muralidhar Goud as Psychologist Kamalasan Naidu, Viva Harsha as Bangkok Sathya, and Kadambari Kiran as Doctor, among others. The film is directed and written by Kishore Tirumala. It is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of SLV Cinemas.