Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies Out On OTT- Where To Watch This Action Comedy Malayalam Film Online

Chatha Pacha: The Circle of Troublemakers centres around a group of friends and siblings in Mattancherry who establish their own WWE-inspired, dressed-up underground wrestling federation. Despite encountering resistance from local thugs, politicians, and internal disputes, they produce a widely enjoyed, dynamic show.

Sunanda Singh Updated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 02:57 PM IST
The Malayalam action-comedy Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies has officially made its digital debut, giving audiences a chance to enjoy the entertainer from the comfort of their homes. The film was released in theatres on January 22, 2026, and received mixed reviews from critics and audiences, who praised the cast performances, direction, screenplay, writing, cinematography, and background score. The film is a commercial success and is currently the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2026.

Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies- OTT streaming details

After its theatrical run, the film is now available for streaming on Netflix, allowing fans of Malayalam cinema to catch up on the action-packed drama and comic twists. Chatha Pacha blends humour, action, and local flavour, offering a mix of high-energy sequences and light-hearted moments.

Storyline

Chatha Pacha: The Circle of Troublemakers centres around a group of friends and siblings in Mattancherry who establish their own WWE-inspired, dressed-up underground wrestling federation. Despite encountering resistance from local thugs, politicians, and internal disputes, they produce a widely enjoyed, dynamic show. The film explores themes of friendship, rivalry, ambition, and survival.

Cast and characters

The film features Arjun Ashokan as Savio Lobo, Roshan Mathew as Vetrivel Lobo, Vishak Nair as Cherian Maani, Ishan Shoukath as Thomas Lobo, Siddique as Mayor S. R. Shivan, Sai Kumar as Kallath Maani, Carmen S. Mathew as Kuruvi, Rafi as Falgu Aashaan, Syamaprakash MS as Varkey, and Minon as Kunjappan, among others.

Mammootty cameo

The film also features a special cameo appearance by Mammootty as Walter, a former circus performer and wrestler who acts as a mentor or childhood hero to the protagonists. His character, sometimes referred to as 'Bullet Walter', returns to Kochi, sparking emotional reactions amongst the protagonists.

Powerhouse behind the film

The film is directed by Adhvaith Nayar and Sanoop Thykoodam has written the screenplay of the film. It is produced by Shihan Shoukath, and Ritesh S. Ramakrishnan under the banner of Reel World Entertainment.

Chatha Pacha FAQs:

Where to watch Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies

Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies or Chatha Pacha is now streaming on Netflix in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

What is the role of Mammootty in the film?

Mammootty has a cameo appearance in the film in which he plays the role of Walter.

