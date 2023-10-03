 OMG 2 On Netflix: When Is Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's Film Releasing On OTT?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentOMG 2 On Netflix: When Is Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's Film Releasing On OTT?

OMG 2 On Netflix: When Is Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's Film Releasing On OTT?

Director Amit Rai earlier said that the makers have decided to show the uncut version of the film on OTT

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 03, 2023, 01:18 PM IST
article-image
Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi in OMG 2 | Twitter

Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's latest film OMG 2 is all set to release on OTT. Directed by Amit Rai, the film released on August 11 and made headlines for its storyline. After its successful run at the box office, the film is scheduled to release digitally on Netflix.

The streaming platform officially announced that the film is all set to release on October 8, 2023.

Opening up about the film's digital release, Akshay Kumar said, "We are thrilled by the enthusiastic reception OMG 2 has received in theatres. This story deserves to travel far and beyond borders and we are confident that with Netflix we will be able to take the film to entertainment lovers around the world. Hope that our labour of love continues to spread joy."

In one of his interviews, director Amit said that the makers have decided to show the uncut version of the film on OTT. For those unversed, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) cleared the film with a few modifications and an 'A' certificate.

The film explores various issues concerning teenagers, including sex education.

OMG 2, also starring Yami Gautam, Aarush Varma, Anvesha Vij among others, is presented by Viacom18 Studios, in association with Cape of Good Films and Wakaoo Films.

OMG 2 is written and directed by Amit Rai. The film is produced by Aruna Bhatia, Jyoti Deshpande, Ajit Andhare, Swaroop Paresh Rawal, Hema A. Thakkar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, and Rajesh Bahl.

Read Also
OMG 2 Child Actor Aarush Varma On Film Receiving A Certificate: 'Can't Watch My Hard Work On Big...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mission Raniganj Song Keemti: Akshay Kumar & Parineeti Chopra Bring Back Old School Love With...

Mission Raniganj Song Keemti: Akshay Kumar & Parineeti Chopra Bring Back Old School Love With...

Aamir Khan Announces Film Lahore 1947 With Sunny Deol, Calls Gadar 2 Star 'Immensely Talented'

Aamir Khan Announces Film Lahore 1947 With Sunny Deol, Calls Gadar 2 Star 'Immensely Talented'

An Evening In Paris Ft Mouni Roy

An Evening In Paris Ft Mouni Roy

Sonam Kapoor Wears A Sweater In Summer At Paris Fashion Week

Sonam Kapoor Wears A Sweater In Summer At Paris Fashion Week

OMG 2 On Netflix: When Is Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's Film Releasing On OTT?

OMG 2 On Netflix: When Is Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's Film Releasing On OTT?