OMG 2 On Netflix: When Is Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's Film Releasing On OTT?

Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's latest film OMG 2 is all set to release on OTT. Directed by Amit Rai, the film released on August 11 and made headlines for its storyline. After its successful run at the box office, the film is scheduled to release digitally on Netflix.

The streaming platform officially announced that the film is all set to release on October 8, 2023.

Opening up about the film's digital release, Akshay Kumar said, "We are thrilled by the enthusiastic reception OMG 2 has received in theatres. This story deserves to travel far and beyond borders and we are confident that with Netflix we will be able to take the film to entertainment lovers around the world. Hope that our labour of love continues to spread joy."

In one of his interviews, director Amit said that the makers have decided to show the uncut version of the film on OTT. For those unversed, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) cleared the film with a few modifications and an 'A' certificate.

The film explores various issues concerning teenagers, including sex education.

OMG 2, also starring Yami Gautam, Aarush Varma, Anvesha Vij among others, is presented by Viacom18 Studios, in association with Cape of Good Films and Wakaoo Films.

OMG 2 is written and directed by Amit Rai. The film is produced by Aruna Bhatia, Jyoti Deshpande, Ajit Andhare, Swaroop Paresh Rawal, Hema A. Thakkar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, and Rajesh Bahl.

