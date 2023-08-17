OMG 2 Actor Govind Namdev Slams CBFC For 'Senseless' A Certificate & 24 Cuts: 'Film Was Made For Teenagers'

Veteran actor Govind Namdev, who was last seen in Pankaj Tripathi and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, has slammed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for suggesting 24 cuts and giving 'Adults Only' certificate to the film.

Govind Namdev, who essays the role of a pujari in OMG 2, took to his official Facebook account a couple of days back and called the film 'thoughtful' and 'progressive'. He also added that it has been made for teenagers and said that the CBFC should have granted UA certification to the film.

In the same post, the senior actor also stated that the CBFC should have been more careful while censoring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's Adipurush.

"OMG, O MY GOD is released finally with 24 Censor cuts and senseless A certificate so that teenagers should not see the movie for whom the movie is made, And Censor has passed it. Jo dimaag censor board ko Adipurush jaisi behuda film mein lagana chahiye tha wo unhone Oh My God jaisi thoughtful aur progressive film ko kaatne kootne mein kharch kar diya," he wrote.

The actor added, "It will be a wise step if Censor rectify its mistake n give at least UA certificate to let a positive revolution set in for the betterment of our society’s teenagers upbringing. Thunderous applause by the audiences in theatres today speaks volumes about the film. God bless."

The film has been under the radar ever since the makers unveiled the film's posters and teaser. OMG 2 got embroiled in controversies for its plot revolving around sex education in Indian schools.

A few days back, child actor Aarush Varma, who plays Pankaj Tripathi's son in the film, filed a petition to get rid of the 'A' certification imposed by the CBFC. He took to his official Instagram account to urge everyone to sign the petition.

Also starring Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam, the film hit the big screens on August 11. It faced a clash with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2.

