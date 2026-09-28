Oh My Dog OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Pankaj Tripathi's Comedy Drama Film? |

Pankaj Tripathi is set to entertain audiences with his upcoming comedy-drama Oh My Dog. The comedy-drama film is written and directed by Amir Rai. It was produced by Rajesh Bhardwaj, Amit Rai and Sana Warsi. The film also stars Rajesh Kumar, Geeta Agarwal Sharma, Pawan Malhotra in key roles. It was released in theatres on August 7, 2026.

Oh My Dog OTT Release Date

Oh My Dog is scheduled to premiere on Netflix, starting from October 1, 2026. Ohh My Dog tells its story across two timelines, with two different cases involving missing dogs and people. The film explores themes of love, loyalty, companionship, and the unbreakable, unspoken connection between humans and their canine pets.

What Is Oh My Dog about?

As earlier stated, the film follows two timelines. One storyline follows Appu and her indie dog Momo. Her dog disappears one day after running out to fetch a ball. Aware of what's coming next, she decides to search the dog with her mother, eventually finding out about an illegal dog meat smuggling racket.

The second story centres around Prince, a young labourer in Bihar, who goes missing. This timeline shows how his loyal dog Oscar then takes on an unusual role as he tries to find his missing owner.

Pankaj Tripathi's role

Pankaj Tripathi, known for his versatile performances across comedy, drama and intense roles, is expected to bring his trademark natural acting style to the project. His ability to balance humour with emotional moments has made him a popular choice for films and series that combine different genres.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Cast and crew

The film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Rajesh Kumar as police inspector, Geeta Agarwal Sharma as Appu's Mother, Vijay Mishra as SHO Mohammad Abu Hazari, Maahi Rai as Appu, Sulakhyana Baruah as Krishna, Bruno as Oscar, and Shreedhar Dubey as Maqdoom, among others. Máté Herbai has done the cinematography.