Office Romance OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Jennifer Lopez And Brett Goldstein's Romantic Film

Office Romance |

Office Romance is an upcoming romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein, which has generated buzz for its fresh pairing and workplace romance storyline. The film is set to explore a light-hearted yet emotional narrative set in a corporate environment, blending humour, love, and personal growth. It is directed by Ol Parker and written by Brett Goldstein and Joe Kelly.

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Office Romance: OTT Streaming Details

Office Romance is set to be released on Netflix starting from June 5, 2026. The streaming giant shared the trailer on X and wrote, "Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein star in a rom-com that’s not safe for work… but so worth the risk. OFFICE ROMANCE premieres June 5." The film is based on themes of forced proximity, power dynamics (e.g., boss/assistant or rivalries), and hidden affairs."

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Office Romance

The story follows a strict CEO, Jackie (Jennifer Lopez), who implements a strict rule forbidding her employees from dating to avoid distractions. Chaos erupts when she hires a new lawyer, Daniel (Brett Goldstein), and gets attracted to him. What happens when she breaks her own rule and starts a secret, high-stakes romance? What happens next is revealed in the film.

Jennifer Lopez, known for her roles in popular romantic comedies like Maid in Manhattan and The Wedding Planner, returns to the genre with a performance that is expected to highlight her charm and screen presence. Brett Goldstein, widely recognised for his work in television and comedy, including Shrinking and Thor: Love and Thunder, adds a new dimension to the pairing, making the film an interesting watch for fans of both actors.

Cast and characters

Along with Brett Goldstein as Daniel Blanchflower and Jennifer Lopez as Jackie Cruz, the film also features Betty Gilpin, Amy Sedaris as Julie Schatz, Tony Hale as George Zein, Bradley Whitford as Peter Vance, Edward James Olmos as Captain Jack Cruz, Rick Hoffman as Carl Gunderson, Jodie Whittaker as Lizzy, and Scott Seiss, among others.