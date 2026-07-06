'Of All The People... It Was You': Anshula Kapoor Shares Dreamy Wedding Photos With Rohan Thakkar, Janhvi & Khushi Kapoor Join Celebrations

Anshula Kapoor Shares Dreamy Wedding Photos With Rohan Thakkar, Janhvi & Khushi Kapoor Join Celebrations |

Anshula Kapoor shared a heartfelt glimpse from her wedding day on social media. Posting a series of dreamy photos from the ceremony, she captioned them, "Of all the people. Of all the places. Of all the timing. It was you." Soon after the post went live, fans and celebrities flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages for the newlyweds.

Calling her now-husband Rohan Thakkar her favourite person, Anshula wrote, "And somehow, through every twist, detour, and surprise, it is still you. My favourite conversation. My safest place. My easiest choice."

The photo carousel beautifully captured some of the couple's most cherished wedding moments. The opening picture showed Anshula and Rohan holding hands as they exchanged their vows, while another captured them smiling as they exchanged garlands. Several other photos featured the couple laughing together during the saat pheras. One touching frame showed Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor standing beside Anshula as Rohan applied sindoor, making the ceremony even more special.

What Anshula Kapoor Wore At Her Wedding

For her wedding, Anshula Kapoor embraced a regal yet understated bridal look in a dreamy peach lehenga adorned with intricate gold floral embroidery. She paired the ensemble with a rich Banarasi dupatta and a soft blush-pink veil, while a heavily embellished zardozi dupatta elegantly draped over one arm added a royal touch. Elevating the look further, Anshula chose statement polki jewellery, including a striking maang tikka. She completed her bridal appearance with a sleek bun and fresh, dewy makeup in soft peach hues, letting her timeless ensemble remain the highlight.

What Rohan Thakkar Wore At The Wedding

Rohan Thakkar perfectly complemented Anshula in a regal beige sherwani adorned with intricate embroidery. He paired it with a matching turban, while a striking green-and-white jewelled turban ornament became the highlight of his look. The elegant accessory added a royal touch, perfectly complementing his sophisticated and understated wedding ensemble.