'Obsession Isn't Activism': Elvish Yadav Claps Back After Being Trolled For Not Speaking On NEET Paper Leak, Student Suicides & CBSE Issues |

Elvish's response came after a social media user criticised him for commenting on the controversy while allegedly staying silent on other issues. The user wrote, "Elvish Yadav posts on NEET Paper Leaks 0, Posts on Students who died by suic!de 0, CBSE Issue 0. But he is doing what he does best -Backch*di. Beware GenZs- He is a Scammer." The post was shared after Elvish commented on the Cockroach Janta Party controversy and Pranit's row amid the ongoing 'Rs. 370 ki biryani' comment.

Reacting to the criticism, Elvish reposted the tweet and wrote, "You support whoever fits your narrative, attack the country you can’t stop talking about, and then wonder why people don’t take you seriously. Obsession isn’t activism (sic)."

You support whoever fits your narrative, attack the country you can’t stop talking about, and then wonder why people don’t take you seriously. Obsession isn’t activism 🤡 https://t.co/3QFsWGbcF0 — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) June 10, 2026

Earlier, Elvish had also weighed in on the Pranit More controversy through a strongly worded post. Referring to the viral "Rs. 370 ki biryani" remark, he wrote, "₹370 ki biryani ne do cheezein expose kar di: Ek aadmi ko laga consent ka MRP hota hai." He further added, "Aur ek comedian ko laga har uncomfortable silence ko laughter track se bachaya ja sakta hai. Biryani toh dum pe bani thi, controversy ego pe."

₹370 ki biryani ne do cheezein expose kar di:

Ek aadmi ko laga consent ka MRP hota hai.



Aur ek comedian ko laga har uncomfortable silence ko laughter track se bachaya ja sakta hai.



Biryani toh dum pe bani thi, controversy ego pe🥹 — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) June 10, 2026

The post quickly gained traction on social media, with users divided over Elvish's remarks. While some praised him for calling out the incident, others questioned his selective commentary on public issues, sparking a wider debate online.

Elvish is known for frequently sharing his views on trending controversies and social issues on social media. He rose to nationwide fame after winning Bigg Boss OTT 2 in 2023, becoming the first wildcard contestant to lift the trophy. He later emerged victorious in Roadies Double Cross, further cementing his popularity in the reality television space. Apart from his success on TV, Elvish enjoys a massive following on social media and is among the country's most-followed digital creators.