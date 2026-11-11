O Saathi Re OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary, Arjun Rampal's Series

Imtiaz Ali's upcoming romantic series O Saathi Re, starring Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary and Arjun Rampal, is set to premiere on Netflix on December 4, 2026. The series explores the complexities of a relationship between a couple who are going through a divorce but continue to deal with their feelings for each other.

Created, written and showrun by Imtiaz Ali, O Saathi Re is directed by Arif Ali. Produced under the banner of Window Seat Films, the series focuses on love, separation, personal choices and the challenges of maintaining a relationship when feelings are not equally shared.

O Saathi Re: Plot And Cast

The series follows a couple navigating the challenges of a relationship that is coming to an end. As they deal with separation, the story examines how love, individual ambitions and personal identities can affect two people.

It also looks at the power dynamics within relationships and the difficult choices people face when they must decide between holding on and letting go.

What Imtiaz Ali Said About O Saathi Re

Speaking about the project, Imtiaz Ali described it as a contemporary romantic story that explores the changing equation between a couple going through a divorce.

He said, “O Saathi Re is a modern romantic show with a vintage heart. Sometimes, love surprises you by showing itself in the most unexpected corners. This is the story of the growth of affection in a divorcing couple. Affection has a throbbing heart, love is beautiful, but a relationship can be unequal. To be a matched couple can often be a burden."

He added, "In O Saathi Re, we see that while love is yearning, dreaming, and getting together, it can also be the process of letting go. The characters are multi-layered and lifelike, which is why we went for the highest grade of actors. The cast negotiates steep curves and sensitive moments in the captainship of Arif Ali, the director.”

Imtiaz Ali's Previous Films And Projects

Imtiaz Ali is known for films such as Jab We Met, Rockstar, Tamasha and Love Aaj Kal. His upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga is also among his recent projects.

He has previously collaborated with Netflix on projects such as She and Amar Singh Chamkila.