Nushrratt Bharuccha Returns To Mumbai Via Air Ambulance After Spine Fracture In Bali, Seen On Stretcher - VIDEO

Nushrratt Bharuccha Returns To Mumbai Via Air Ambulance | Photos via Instagram

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha returned to Mumbai on Friday (October 2) via an air ambulance after suffering a severe spine fracture in an accident during her recent trip to Bali. Videos of the actress’ arrival at Mumbai airport have surfaced online, showing her being brought out of the air ambulance on a stretcher.

Nushrratt appeared unable to walk and was surrounded by her family members and close friends, including actress Ishita Raj, who accompanied her during the transfer.

Nushrratt was unable to walk and was on a stretcher. She was trying to speak a little.

The actress was in Bali for a work-cum-holiday trip when she met with the accident. Following the incident, she was hospitalised in Bali and kept under medical observation. She was later flown back to Mumbai in an air ambulance for further treatment.

After landing in the city, Nushrratt was taken for further medical evaluation. She is expected to undergo spine surgery as part of her treatment and recovery.

Earlier in the day, her team issued an official statement confirming that the actress will undergo spine surgery. The team said that Nushrratt’s immediate priority is receiving the necessary medical care and treatment.

The statement also mentioned that considering the nature of her injury and the surgery, the actress will need sufficient time to rest and recover. Her professional commitments over the next few weeks are therefore expected to be affected.

Nushrratt’s team also requested her fans, friends and members of the media to respect her privacy during this difficult period and allow her to concentrate on her treatment.

“We are grateful for everyone’s concern and good wishes and will share further updates as and when appropriate,” the statement read.

Nushrratt has not yet personally shared an update about her health. Details about her accident, hospitalisation and upcoming surgery have so far been communicated by her team.

Meanwhile, on the work front Nushrratt was last seen in films like Chhorii 2 and Ufff Yeh Siyapaa.