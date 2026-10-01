Nushrratt Bharuccha Hospitalised In Bali After Reported Accident; Injury Details Yet To Be Revealed |

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has reportedly been hospitalised in Bali after suffering an injury in an accident. The actress had travelled to Bali for a work commitment and later extended her stay by a few days.

According to an NDTV report, she met with an accident during her stay and is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital. The exact nature and severity of her injury have not been disclosed yet.

Nushrratt was in Bali for a professional commitment when the reported accident took place. Following the incident, she was admitted to a local hospital and is currently under medical care. As of now, neither the actress nor her team has issued an official statement regarding the accident or her health condition. Further details about her injury are awaited.

The reported accident comes days after Nushrratt shared glimpses from her time in Bali on social media. The actress had posted a series of pictures and videos from her trip, including beach looks and food photos. She captioned the post, “Holiday on my mind! Where do I head out to now?”

Nushrratt's next reported project is an untitled action entertainer directed by Remo D’Souza, in which she will star alongside Tiger Shroff, Pashmina Roshan, Abhishek Banerjee and Elvish Yadav. The film marks Nushrratt’s first on-screen collaboration with Tiger and is reportedly being planned as the first instalment of a potential action franchise. Details about her character and the release date are yet to be announced.

Her latest released film was Ufff Yeh Siyapaa, in which she starred opposite Sohum Shah. Notably, reports on her October 1, 2026 Bali accident say she had travelled there for a work commitment, but they have not confirmed whether that commitment was connected to the Remo D’Souza film. The nature of her injury also remains undisclosed.

Nushrratt Bharuccha made her Bollywood debut with Jai Santoshi Maa in 2006 and later appeared in Love Sex Aur Dhokha. Her major breakthrough came with Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama, followed by Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which significantly raised her profile.