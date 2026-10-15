Nushrratt Bharuccha Health Update: Actress Discharged From Hospital After Spine Surgery Following Bali Accident, Team Says Recovery Will Take Time

Nushrratt Bharuccha Health Update: Actress Discharged From Hospital After Spine Surgery Following Bali Accident, Team Shares Statement |

Nushrratt Bharuccha has been discharged from the hospital after successfully undergoing spine surgery following her unfortunate accident in Bali. An official statement shared by her team confirmed that the surgery went well and that the actress is now back home, focusing on her recovery. The statement also thanked fans and well-wishers for their love, prayers and support during this difficult time.

The official statement read, “After going through a difficult and challenging phase following her unfortunate accident, Nushrratt Bharuccha has successfully undergone spine surgery. We are relieved to share that the surgery went well, and she has now been discharged from the hospital."

Actress' team further stated "Nushrratt is finally back home, surrounded by care and comfort, as she begins the important journey towards recovery. While the road to complete recovery will take time, she remains positive and is focusing on healing and regaining her strength.

We sincerely thank everyone for the overwhelming love, concern, prayers and good wishes extended to her during this difficult time.”

What Happened To Nushrratt Bharuccha?

Nushrratt's team had earlier confirmed that the actress suffered a spinal fracture following an accident in Bali, where she had travelled for a work-cum-holiday trip. She was hospitalised in Bali and kept under medical observation before her team arranged an air ambulance to bring her back to Mumbai for spine surgery. The team also said that her upcoming work commitments could be affected as she would need time to recover.

In the official statement, the team said, “At present, our immediate priority is her health and ensuring she receives the necessary medical care.” They further requested privacy, asking some space for the actress to focus on her treatment and recovery. The team also thanked everyone for their concern and good wishes. So far, Nushrratt has been giving updates on her recovery journey by posting a few photos on her social media.