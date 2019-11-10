Nupur Sanon makes her airport fashion debut in a pristine white anarkali suit

Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon has made her Bollywood debut in a slightly unusual way. The diva has been features in a soulful track 'Filhaal' alongside Bollywood's 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar.
Basking into the success of her first ever music video, the star sibling was spotted by paparazzi at the airport today. Clad in a pristine white anarkali suit, Nupur made heads turn in her traditional avatar. She accessorized her look with a quirky blue sling bag.
Filhaal is a soft melody that is sure to touch the right emotional strings in you. The song shows Akshay and Nupur caught in a painful love story.
The eloquent track starts with Akshay as a doctor when he hears of a patient arriving at the emergency ward. He later finds out that it is his ex-lover Nupur, who meets with an accident and is lying with blood gushing out of her body.
As soon as Akshay sees his separated love lying unconscious, he renumerates the time spent with his lady love and under what circumstances they had to separate.
Taking a 360-degree turn, the video showcases the separation of the love birds, which will leave you emotional.
Nupur in the song can be seen donning simple yet gorgeous kurta as she romances Akshay. The two share great chemistry as the love story progresses, but ends up separated because of family issues.
In the song, fans can also catch a glimpse of singer Ammy Virk, who plays the role of Nupur's lover and television star Asmita Sood, who plays Akshay's wife.
The beautiful song has been crooned by B Praak, while Jaani was the composer and lyricist.
