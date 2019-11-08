10 pics of Nupur Sanon that can make you forget her famous sister Kriti for a while

Kriti Sanon’s sister, Nupur Sanon is gearing up to make her mark as an actor in Bollywood. The talented girl who rose to fame post the success of her music videos aspires to become a heroine and not a singer.
Nupur recently shot a video that features Akshay Kumar.
Well, the Sanon sisters have made a lot of media appearances together. Nupur has still managed to garner some limelight despite the fact that her sister is more famous than her.
Here are 10 pictures of Nupur Sanon that can make you forget her famous sister Kriti for a while:
Akshay Kumar and Nupu Sanon shot a special music video for singer B Praak’s new single and the photo of it has gone viral.
It has been written by lyricist Jaani. The song is expected to be a romantic single which has sad and emotional undertone. The song features Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon who is expected to make her Bollywood debut soon.
Having been trained for several acting workshops under Mukesh Chhabra, Prashant Singh and Abhishek Pandey, Nupur wants to leave no stone unturned ensuring she is Bollywood-ready.
