'Now People Of Bengal Can Walk Without Fear': Vivek Agnihotri Reacts To Mamata Banerjee's Loss In WB Elections, Recalls The Bengal Files Ban

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri reacted strongly to the recent political developments in West Bengal after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lost the Bhabanipur seat to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. The result has sparked discussion online, especially because Bhabanipur has long been considered a stronghold of Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress.

A day after the election results were announced, Vivek took to social media and shared an old video in which he spoke about the difficulties he allegedly faced in West Bengal following the release of his films.

Along with the video, the filmmaker posted a lengthy note recalling the controversies surrounding The Bengal Files and The Kashmir Files.

NEVER AGAIN.



For those who don’t know, @MamataOfficial cancelled me in Bengal after the release of #TheKashmirFiles. The film was taken out of cinema halls, and she said I would NOT BE ALLOWED TO ENTER Bengal.



Last year, she BANNED #TheBengalFiles completely in West Bengal. Our… pic.twitter.com/9JzHU2lgwE — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 5, 2026

He wrote, "For those who don’t know, Mamata Banerjee cancelled me in Bengal after the release of #TheKashmirFiles. The film was taken out of cinema halls, and she said I would NOT BE ALLOWED TO ENTER Bengal. Last year, she BANNED #TheBengalFiles completely in West Bengal. Our trailer launch was blocked. We were attacked and assaulted. Dozens of FIRs were filed against me. I was cancelled in Bengal. I couldn’t even go to receive my award from the Governor."

The filmmaker further claimed that despite the challenges, he continued finding ways to screen the film during the election period.

He added, "But we never gave up. During these elections, we ensured that #TheBengalFiles was shown to as many people as possible (underground) across Bengal. I am glad we didn’t give and fought in our own little way. And finally… this unprecedented victory. Congratulations to the great people of Bengal. Now you can walk without fear, with your head held high."

Soon after Vivek’s post went viral, several social media users responded by urging the filmmaker to re-release The Bengal Files in West Bengal.

About The Bengal Files

The film, released in September 2025, is based on West Bengal’s politically turbulent history and presents stories inspired by incidents and testimonies linked to violence in the state. Through its narrative, the movie explores themes of political conflict, communal tension, and historical memory.

The Bengal Files featured an ensemble cast including Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Simratt Kaur and Darshan Kumaar.