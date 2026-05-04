West Bengal Results 2026: Mud Thrown At Movie Producer & TMC Leader Raj Chakraborty, BJP Workers Chant 'Chor' - Watch Video

West Bengal Results 2026: Mud Thrown At Movie Producer Raj Chakraborty, BJP Workers Chant 'Chor' As TMC Leader Leads In Barrackpur |

The early counting trends suggest that Raj Chakraborty, also known as Raju from the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC/TMC), is currently leading from Barrackpur. The TMC candidate was allegedly pushed and had mud thrown at him by BJP workers. The incident was reportedly linked to accusations of "openly discriminating" against pro-BJP actors, with some people online calling it "Karma."

A user uploaded a video on X in which the filmmaker-politician is seen being pushed and having mud thrown at him. Personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and police officers were seen walking beside him, while some people in the background shouted terms like "gunda" and "chor." Raj did not react and remained calm during the situation.

BJP workers throwing mud at TMC Candidate Raj Chakraborty. This shameless fellow is a Movie Producer who openly discriminated against pro BJP Actors & permanently kicked them out of Tollywood. Karma has a full cycle. pic.twitter.com/0nG5HbesAL — Sudhanidhi Bandyopadhyay (@SudhanidhiB) May 4, 2026

Sharing the clip online, a user wrote, "BJP workers throwing mud at TMC Candidate Raj Chakraborty. This shameless fellow is a Movie Producer who openly discriminated against pro BJP Actors & permanently kicked them out of Tollywood. Karma has a full cycle (sic)." Reacting to this, another user commented, "As you sow, so shall you reap." A third alleged, "He also supports Bangladesh. he made movies showing Bengali Hindus as communal."

While some criticised Raj, others came out in his support. One user wrote, "This is not fair! Yeh sab nehi karna chahiye BJP yeh sab politics mai biswas nehi karta." Another added, "Nahin phenkna tha, galat kiya."

There have been several accusations against Raj Chakraborty in the past. In 2023, actor Rahul Banerjee accused him of allegedly damaging his career and blacklisting him from the Tollywood industry. Rahul also claimed that Raj copied Pankaj Tripathi’s look from Sacred Games for his project Abar Proloy. In 2026, Raj was sent a legal notice by a former student of Jadavpur University, accusing him of misrepresenting the university.

According to live election data reported by The Indian Express, Raj Chakraborty (Raju) of AITC is currently leading" at an early stage of counting, but later updated trends show him falling behind as BJP took the lead in subsequent rounds.