Not Warina, but Kareena was the first choice for an item song in 'Dabangg 3'

Kareena Kapoor Khan had done an item number Fevicol Se in Dabangg 2 , which went on to become a huge hit. The actress was the first choice to do a song in the third part of Salman Khan’s cop drama.

A source says, “ The makers have released the song Munna Badnaam Hua with Salman ,Prabhudheva and Warina Hussain. However, very few people know that even though various names of actresses were discussed before shooting this song, the team always wanted Kareena to be on board because she was a perfect choice for it. Her last song with them too has worked well and she shares a good rapport with Salman and Arbaaz Khan too. But she was not keen to do it because of her busy schedule, she was shooting with Akshay Kumar for Good Newwz then , so she chose not to do it. This is how Warina came on board for the song.”

Salman and Arbaaz introduced song Munni Badnaam Hui in Dabangg’s first part, it featured Malaika Arora in it and , it became a big hit. The song is taken from a Bhojpuri song which had lyrics like Launda Badnaam Hua instead of Munni Badnaam Hui.