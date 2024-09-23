 ‘Not Like Karan Johar & Me Schemed..’: Zayed Khan On His Comment On Himesh Reshammiya During Award Show
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment‘Not Like Karan Johar & Me Schemed..’: Zayed Khan On His Comment On Himesh Reshammiya During Award Show

‘Not Like Karan Johar & Me Schemed..’: Zayed Khan On His Comment On Himesh Reshammiya During Award Show

In a recent interaction, Zayed Khan has finally opened up on his comment on Himesh Reshammiya during an award function, which led to the reports of a fallout between the two.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 06:16 PM IST
article-image

Zayed Khan, who became a popular name with his stint in Shahrukh Khan starrer ‘Main Hoon Na,’ has been away from the glitz and glam of the entertainment industry for a while now. The actor, in a recent conversation with Shubhojit Ghosh was asked about his alleged fallout with Himesh Reshammiya during an award show.

Read Also
Zaid Khan does Ganga Aarati in the ancient city of Varanasi
article-image

Clearing the air on the same, Zayed states that everyone has to take the ‘script’ assigned to the hosts of award shows with a pinch of salt and that it was not him or Karan who deliberately wrote the jokes.

Zayed says, “Back then the idea of having an award show was to keep the show entertaining. It was not like that the industry did not know about it already. So the script was such that everybody had to take it with a pinch of salt. Not like Karan and me we schemed to write it down ya hum ne koi planning ki, Aisa kuch nahi hai yaar. There’s a script writer who gives us the script of the award function, hume uspe thoda Sa inovate karna padta hai, thoda relevant bana Na padta hai, it’s a part of the show.”

Read Also
Himesh Reshammiya Looks Devastated As He Performs Last Rites Of Father In Mumbai; Heartbreaking...
article-image

Further talking about Himesh, Zayed says, “Truth be told, Himesh had a great run yaar as a singer. He did my first film ‘Chura liya Tum ne’ and Rocky too. I was in the studio during Rocky when Himesh was singing and I was like ‘Himesh tu hi ga raha hai Kya?’ And he was like ‘Sir faad dunga main.’ He did so well, he made a sound for himself. A lot of artists in the world have made a sound for themselves and I think Himesh is one of them.”

FPJ Shorts
MobiKwik IPO: Gurugram-Based Firm Secures SEBI Nod To Raise ₹700 Crore Public Issue
MobiKwik IPO: Gurugram-Based Firm Secures SEBI Nod To Raise ₹700 Crore Public Issue
‘Not Like Karan Johar & Me Schemed..’: Zayed Khan On His Comment On Himesh Reshammiya During Award Show
‘Not Like Karan Johar & Me Schemed..’: Zayed Khan On His Comment On Himesh Reshammiya During Award Show
Coaching Centre Deaths: Rau's IAS Study Circle CEO Abhishek Gupta, Coordinator Deshpal Singh Get Interim Bail By Delhi HC
Coaching Centre Deaths: Rau's IAS Study Circle CEO Abhishek Gupta, Coordinator Deshpal Singh Get Interim Bail By Delhi HC
7 Mesmerising Photos Captured By NASA That Would Blow Your Mind
7 Mesmerising Photos Captured By NASA That Would Blow Your Mind

For the unversed, Himesh did not like one of Zayed’s comment on him during an award show where the latter was receiving an award. This news spread like wild fire on the internet too. However, looks like, Zayed has finally put all these rumours to rest.

Read Also
Watch: Himesh Reshammiya shares first song Butterfly Titiliyan from Badass Ravikumar
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

School Friends Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

School Friends Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

‘Not Like Karan Johar & Me Schemed..’: Zayed Khan On His Comment On Himesh Reshammiya During...

‘Not Like Karan Johar & Me Schemed..’: Zayed Khan On His Comment On Himesh Reshammiya During...

Laapataa Ladies Was Earlier Titled As 'Two Brides'; Was Shot In This Village Of Madhya Pradesh

Laapataa Ladies Was Earlier Titled As 'Two Brides'; Was Shot In This Village Of Madhya Pradesh

Sparsh Shrivastava Aka Deepak Kumar Reacts To His Film Laapataa Ladies' Oscar Entry: 'Never Expected...

Sparsh Shrivastava Aka Deepak Kumar Reacts To His Film Laapataa Ladies' Oscar Entry: 'Never Expected...

The Pradeeps Of Pittsburgh OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Arjun Sriram's Series

The Pradeeps Of Pittsburgh OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Arjun Sriram's Series