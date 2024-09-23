‘Not Like Karan Johar & Me Schemed..’: Zayed Khan On His Comment On Himesh Reshammiya During Award Show

Zayed Khan, who became a popular name with his stint in Shahrukh Khan starrer ‘Main Hoon Na,’ has been away from the glitz and glam of the entertainment industry for a while now. The actor, in a recent conversation with Shubhojit Ghosh was asked about his alleged fallout with Himesh Reshammiya during an award show.

Clearing the air on the same, Zayed states that everyone has to take the ‘script’ assigned to the hosts of award shows with a pinch of salt and that it was not him or Karan who deliberately wrote the jokes.

Zayed says, “Back then the idea of having an award show was to keep the show entertaining. It was not like that the industry did not know about it already. So the script was such that everybody had to take it with a pinch of salt. Not like Karan and me we schemed to write it down ya hum ne koi planning ki, Aisa kuch nahi hai yaar. There’s a script writer who gives us the script of the award function, hume uspe thoda Sa inovate karna padta hai, thoda relevant bana Na padta hai, it’s a part of the show.”

Further talking about Himesh, Zayed says, “Truth be told, Himesh had a great run yaar as a singer. He did my first film ‘Chura liya Tum ne’ and Rocky too. I was in the studio during Rocky when Himesh was singing and I was like ‘Himesh tu hi ga raha hai Kya?’ And he was like ‘Sir faad dunga main.’ He did so well, he made a sound for himself. A lot of artists in the world have made a sound for themselves and I think Himesh is one of them.”

For the unversed, Himesh did not like one of Zayed’s comment on him during an award show where the latter was receiving an award. This news spread like wild fire on the internet too. However, looks like, Zayed has finally put all these rumours to rest.