Not just Calvin Klein, Disha Patani can rock a desi look like a boss

Actress Disha Patani chose a pristine white ensemble for the mahurat puja of her upcoming film "Radhe", starring Salman Khan and directed by Prabhudheva.

This is the second time Disha will share screen space with superstar Salman after "Bharat".

At the mahurat, she looked stunning in a white-and-gold sharara, with floral prints in the lower part.

She captioned the image: "'Radhe' muhurat pooja."