'Not Here To Prove A Point': Meenakshi Seshadri, 62, Seeks Work After 30-Year Hiatus, Co-Star Jackie Shroff Reacts—VIDEO

Meenakshi Seshadri seeks acting comeback at 62 | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Meenakshi Seshadri, one of the highest-paid stars of the 1980s and 1990s, has appealed on Instagram for good wishes as she begins her second innings in Bollywood, announcing her return to Mumbai after 30 years in the US and expressing her willingness to take up meaningful opportunities in films and OTT platforms. Taking to Instagram, she shared a heartfelt message expressing gratitude to her fans for their continued love and encouragement, while also seeking their support as she re-enters films and OTT platforms.

Meenakshi Seshadri Seeks Acting Comeback At 62

"A warm Namaste to my growing family of Instagram followers. Today I want to sincerely thank each one of you for your love, encouragement and constant support. After 30 long years, I have relocated back to my Karmabhoomi, Mumbai, India and have stepped once again into the entertainment industry with hope, passion and positivity," she shared.

Check out the video:

'Looking Forward To Meaningful Opportunities'

Seshadri said she is looking forward to meaningful opportunities across films and OTT platforms, whether it is a lead role, a supporting character, or even a short-format show, as long as the part offers an impactful performance.

'Your Support Means Everything To Me During This Phase'

"I want to explore roles that challenge me as an artist and help me discover new dimensions of my craft. You know, many offers did come my way, but some weren’t exciting enough and some simply didn’t materialise. But I’m managing this journey on my own, without any agency. And your support means everything to me during this phase. And though I am primarily based in India, I do spend some vacation time with my family in the USA. And occasionally travelling elsewhere in between."

She concluded her video by requesting fans to continue supporting her, sharing their feedback and spreading the word, saying that their faith and blessings inspire her every single day. Thank you.

Jackie Shroff Reacts

Meenakshi, who shared the screen with Jackie Shroff in three major Bollywood films, including the iconic 1983 blockbuster Hero, commented, "I wish to work with you, congratulations Josh."

The actress quit Bollywood at the peak of her career.