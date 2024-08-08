Meenakshi Seshadri, 60, Is Ready To Do An Item Song In Pushpa 3: 'I Want To Break That Thinking...'

Meenakshi Seshadri |

Meenakshi Seshadri is one of the known actresses of the 90s. She is trained in Bharatnatyam, Kathak, and Odissi. The veteran actress with her dancing skills and talent has also been a special judge in dance reality TV shows. Recently, the actress during her recent interview with Lehren Retro, expressed her desire to do item songs as being a trained dancer she never had an item song in her film.

The 60-year-old actress said, "I have this wish that I would like to do an item song. I wish Pushpa 3, and everyone should just sit up and say wow. This is an item song. I want to break that thinking that for an item song, you have to be in your early 20s. You have to have a certain look or appearance Toh mai sab ko jhutlana chaiti hu.'

Meenakshi was at the peak of her career when she left everything after her marriage to Harish Mysore in the late 1990s and moved to USA. The actress has just returned to Mumbai and is all set for her comeback on the silver screen.

During the interview, Meenakshi also talked about her plan to return to the industry and said that she is meeting few people in the industry. Some notable talents in the fields of dance, music or action, drama, romance, comedy, and it have excited her. "In my career, I have done less comedy. I have a deep urge, till today, I haven't done an item song," she expressed.

Meenakshi is best known for her films in the late 90s such as Hero, Aandhi-Toofan, Meri Jung, Swati, Dilwaala, Dacait, Inaam Dus Hazaar, Parivaar, Shahenshah, Mahaadev, Awaargi, Jurm, Ghayal, Ghar Ho To Aisa, Damini, Duet, Ghatak, and more.