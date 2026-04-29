'Not Healing Like Normal People': Kushal Tandon Leaves Fans Concerned With Health Update Post

Kushal Tandon Leaves Fans Concerned With Health Update Post |

Kushal Tandon recently shared a health update that left fans concerned. The actor posted a photo of his hand with a cannula attached, revealing that he is not healing like a normal person despite ongoing treatment. He mentioned that he has been making frequent hospital visits and taking painkillers and antibiotics, but is still struggling to recover.

Sharing the picture, Kushal wrote: "When your body is not healing like normal people through antibiotics and painkillers medicines." He further added, "Ahhh, level up in game, then comes this Mr. Canula, Ajh, I hate this, wearing this 24/7 to the hospital 3 times a day, and take these antibiotics and painkillers 3 times a day, but hell yeah, I'm strong."

Kushal Tandon |

However, Kushal did not disclose what exactly happened to him in the post, which was shared on April 29. In another Instagram story, he revealed that he is currently at his home in Lucknow and shared a glimpse of the weather, captioning it, "We got some good weather and rains in Lucknow from Mumbai."

Kushal Tandon began his journey in the entertainment industry as a model before transitioning to television, where he rose to fame with Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai (2011–2013), playing the role of Virat Singh Vadhera. His charming screen presence and chemistry with co-star Nia Sharma made him a household name. He further gained massive popularity after participating in Bigg Boss 7, where his outspoken personality and relationship with Gauahar Khan kept him in the spotlight. Over the years, he has been part of shows like Beyhadh, where he played Arjun Sharma alongside Jennifer Winget, showcasing his versatility as an actor. He also explored hosting and reality formats, including Nach Baliye 5. After a brief break from television, Kushal made a comeback with Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka (2023), opposite Shivangi Joshi, which marked his return as a leading man and remains one of his most recent television projects.