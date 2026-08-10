'Not Getting Enough Footage...': Shagun Sharma Calls Out Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Makers & Gaurav Khanna? |

Shagun Sharma has shared a detailed post on her Instagram Stories, explaining what happened during the latest episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 actress shared 10 points detailing the sequence of events and indirectly addressed her co-contestant Gaurav Khanna, who she claimed asked her to take the Fear Funda because it would give her "footage." Shagun, however, disagreed with the suggestion that she was "not getting footage" and also appeared to call out the makers for not showing the "full picture" of the conversation.

The actress claimed that it had been decided from Day 1 that whoever lost the task would be sent to the Pain Auction. According to Shagun, in the latest episode, host Rohit Shetty asked the contestants to suggest two names. While one name had already been decided, the discussion was about the second contestant. Without naming anyone, Shagun recalled Gaurav's alleged remark, "During the conversation it was said that "I am older, I know the industry better, you are young, hence I am telling you to take Fear Funds because you are not getting enough footage, and doing this stunt will give you footage."

Shagun said she did not agree with the argument, adding, "I did not agree that not getting footage should be a reason to send someone to Fear Funda, especially knowing hat the person was young and that the Pain Auction I had experienced was really, really brutal."

The actress further claimed that only a small portion of her reasoning was shown on television. She said she had clearly told the makers to "either show the full picture or don't show anything at all." According to Shagun, airing only part of the conversation could have created a "different impression."

She concluded her note with a strong message, saying, "But standing up for yourself should never depend on how famous the other person is."

Well, this is not the first time Shagun has spoken about her differences with Gaurav. In a previous interview, the actress claimed that Gaurav had "bullied" her on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Speaking about her experience, Shagun said, "I think Gaurav Khanna is one person I would not want to meet. He was someone jinhone mujhe bhot bully kiya hai."