 'Not Fair': Arijit Singh Schools Security Guard Who Grabbed Female Fan's Neck At UK Concert (VIDEO)
'Not Fair': Arijit Singh Schools Security Guard Who Grabbed Female Fan's Neck At UK Concert (VIDEO)

'Not Fair': Arijit Singh Schools Security Guard Who Grabbed Female Fan's Neck At UK Concert (VIDEO)

Arijit Singh stopped his performance for a few moments to address the situation and apologise to the woman

Ria SharmaUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 11:02 AM IST
A video from playback singer Arijit Singh's recent UK concert is doing the rounds on social media, showing him standing up for a female fan after security personnel allegedly grabbed her by the neck. The singer also apologised to the fan.

In the now-viral clip, the woman is seen approaching the stage while Arijit is performing. She claimed that the singer had called her, but the security team tried to stop her from moving forward. In an attempt to stop her, one of the guards allegedly held her by the neck. However, it caught Arijit's attention and he immediately intervened.

He paused his performance midway to address the situation. The video also shows Arijit asking the security personnel to treat fans with respect. "It's not fair to grab somebody like that... guys, please sit down," he said. Further apologising to the woman, Arijit stated, "I am really sorry, ma'am. I wish I was there to protect you, but I could not. Please sit down."

Take a look at the video here:

The video was shared by the woman herself on social media with the caption, "When security grabbed me by the neck, Arijit Singh did the most unexpected."

Soon after the video surfaced on social media platforms, netizens called him a true gentleman and praised his gesture.

"Such a decent human being first and foremost Arijit Singh," a user wrote on X.

During his London concert, the National Film Award-winning singer was seen picking up leftover food from the stage. He paused his performance and apologised to the audience, stating that the stage was his temple.

"I am so sorry. The stage is my temple, you can't put food here," he said, before resuming his performance.

Amid another concert during his London tour, Arijit performed with the global sensation Ed Sheeran, and a video of the two singing 'Perfect' together has gone viral on the internet. However, during the same event, he also lost his calm at one of the fans after he asked him to sing the song, Aar Kobe, which he composed to express solidarity with the Kolkata rape-murder victim. "This is not the right place, right time. If you feel so much about it, go to Kolkata, go on the streets," he said as he got irked.

