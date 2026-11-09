'Not A Cultural Pride...': Vivek Agnihotri's Balcony Sofa Catches Fire After Being Hit By Diwali Rocket, Filmmaker Demands Accountability

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri took to X to reveal that on Sunday night, an errant rocket landed on his balcony and his sofa caught fire. However, due to the fire-resistant fabric, no serious accident took place. Agnihotri also mentioned the multiple fire incidents in Mumbai and wrote that he hopes that authorities will investigate them. His reaction came after Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde shared a video requesting people to be careful while bursting crackers.
Vivek Agnihotri recounts fire incident
The Bengal Files director wrote, "Last night, our balcony sofa caught fire after being hit by an errant rocket. Thankfully, our dogs alerted us in time, and the fire-resistant fabric helped prevent a potentially serious accident. We had always feared something like this could happen. This time, we were lucky but what about other victims? Who doesn’t love celebrating Diwali?"
He further wrote that errant rockets are not a cultural pride and they are a fire hazard. The director mentioned that the culture doesn't permit putting innocent people's lives, homes and property at risk.
Vivek Agnihotri calls for strict enforcement
The filmmaker further wrote that Tawde's appeal may have come a little late. However, he mentioned that there should be strict enforcement. According to Agnihotri, people responsible for creating awareness, enforcing court orders, ensuring fire safety and preventing such violations must be held accountable.
He wrote, "I hope the authorities will investigate the fires across Mumbai and fix responsibility wherever negligence or failure to enforce the law is established. Whatever a person in a position of responsibility does, others follow. The standards they set become the standards society lives by (sic)."
Celebrities react to bursting of crackers
Many celebrities like Kunal Kohli, Bhumi Pednekar, Uorfi Javed, and others have reacted to the bursting of crackers in Mumbai.