Hum Tum Director Kunal Kohli Objects To Loud Firecrackers Outside Khar Hospital During Mother’s Emergency Visit; Resident Responds, 'Hospital Galat Jagah Pe Hai' |

Bollywood filmmaker Kunal Kohli has raised concerns over residents bursting loud firecrackers outside a Mumbai hospital on Diwali night, recounting how one person dismissed his request to avoid noisy crackers while he was taking his mother there for emergency treatment.

Kunal Kohli Shares Ordeal On X

In a post on X on Sunday night, Kohli said he had taken his mother to Hinduja Hospital in Khar when some residents began bursting loud bombs just outside the hospital gate.

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He said he politely requested them to burst other crackers but avoid loud bombs near the healthcare facility. However, one man allegedly responded, “Hospital galat jagah pe hai-hum yahan 40 saal se hain” (The hospital is at the wrong place; we have been here for 40 years), before continuing to burst the crackers.

Kohli tagged the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in his post. The civic body had not responded to the complaint at the time of writing. The filmmaker has directed several Bollywood films and is best known for the 2004 romantic comedy Hum Tum, Fanaa and Mujhse Dosti Karogi.

Read Also Mumbai Records 89 Diwali Fire Incidents In 2 Days, Guard Dies In Andheri Blaze

Firecracker Restrictions Near Hospitals

Hospitals and nursing homes are designated silence zones, where noise-generating activities are subject to restrictions. Court directions and pollution-control regulations also prescribe restrictions on bursting firecrackers near such sensitive establishments.

The Supreme Court and Bombay High Court have issued directions to curb noise pollution, including restrictions on firecracker use around hospitals and other silence zones. Violations can invite action under applicable laws, including provisions dealing with disobedience of orders issued by public authorities.

Sound-emitting firecrackers are also subject to time restrictions, with bursting generally prohibited between 10 pm and 6 am. Kohli’s account has brought renewed attention to noise pollution around healthcare facilities during festive celebrations, when patients and those accompanying them may be particularly vulnerable to loud sounds.

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