Noryang - Deadly Sea OTT Release Date: All About Characters, Story & Where To Watch

Noryang- Deadly Sea OTT Release Date | Trailer

Noryang: Deadly Sea is a historical war film starring Kim Yoon-seok and Baek Yoon-sik in the lead roles. The film is a sequel to Kim Han-min's film, Hansan: Rising Dragon. It is streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Noryang: Deadly Sea?

The film, which is based on a real story, is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The South Korean film is available to watch in Korean, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Plot

The film is set in the backdrop of 1598 and revolves around a battle that took place between the Joseon and Ming forces during the Imjin War. It focuses on the final Battle of Noryang, which is considered to be the major battle of the Japanese invasions of Korea.

Cast

The cast of the film includes Kim Yoon-seok as Yi Sun-sin, Baek Yoon-sik as Shimazu Yoshihiro, Baek Yoon-sik as Shimazu Yoshihiro, Jung Jae-young as Chen Lin, Lee Kyu-hyung as Arima Harunobu, Kim Seong-gyu as Junsa, Moon Jeong-hee as Lady Bang, Park Hoon as Lee Woon-ryong, Ahn Bo-hyun as Yi Hoe, Ahn Se-ho as General Hyung and Park Hoon as Lee Woon-ryong, among others.

All about Noryang: Deadly Sea

Kim Han-min has written and directed the historical war film with Yun Hong-gi. It is a sequel to the Hansan: Rising Dragon. The film is produced by Kim Joo-kyung and Lee Dae-hee under Big Stone Pictures. Kim Tae-seong has done the cinematography and An Hyeon-geon has edited the film. Kim Tae-seong has composed the music.