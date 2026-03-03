Nora Fatehi Hits Back At Trolls After World Peace Appeal Amid Iran-Israel Crisis Sparks Backlash: 'If It Bothers You, Go Check Yourself'

Nora Fatehi Hits Back At Critics Over World Peace Call | Photo Via Instagram

Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi recently called for global unity while expressing concern over the escalating tensions and violent developments across parts of the Middle East. She urged her followers to remain grounded, keep faith, and pray for unity during what she described as a period of 'psychological and spiritual warfare.' Days later, Nora shared another video, stating that her call for world peace amid the Iran–Israel conflict had triggered people and that she faced backlash for asking for peace.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, March 3, Nora said, "I think a lot of people have lost touch with the ability to have comprehension skills and listening skills. And I think that's something that we used to learn back in the day in school. So, you know, comprehension skills, critical thinking skills, and reading abilities, and being able to just listen."

She added that many people have skipped that stage in life, especially with the rise of social media and smartphones, and that they have not been able to push their minds to a level where they truly understand things. However, she maintained her stance on world peace and unity.

'Morally, There's Something Wrong With You'

Nora added, "If you don't think you are a part of that sentence, because every country and every person is a part of the world. So if I speak generally on people and wanting people to live in peace, and if I speak against chaos, and if you have a problem with that, then you need to go check yourself. Morally, there's something wrong with you."

The actress said that after she shared her video expressing how tired people globally are with constant chaos and major world events, she was speaking for everyone, regardless of their location, background, or religion. She added that if her message about peace bothers someone, or if they feel irritated or threatened by it, then they should reflect on themselves, as the issue lies with them.

"While I'm reflecting today, because you know, I just did my prayers, and I'm about to break my fast, and I'm sitting here, and I'm thinking, and I'm like, wow, you know, we live in a world today where people get upset, they get angry, if you speak about world peace, that's scary," concluded Nora.

Work Front

The actress recently appeared in Thamma with a special appearance in the song Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka and is set to star next in the Kannada film KD: The Devil