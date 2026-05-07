Nora Fatehi Apologises, Pledges To Sponsor Education Of Orphan Girls After NCW Summon Over Sarke Chunar Controversy - Video

Actress Nora Fatehi appeared before the National Commission for Women in connection with the controversy surrounding the song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from the film KD: The Devil. Following the hearing, she not only addressed the issue publicly but also announced an initiative to support the education of orphan girls.

Speaking to the media after appearing before the Commission in Delhi, Nora said there was never any intention to hurt sentiments through the song.

“It was just a situation that I was put in and there was no intention to offend anybody but of course I have to be responsible as an artist. I definitely apologise, we have done everything in writing. They have been so kind and helpful. It's really important for us to give back to the society. So, I decided that we should sponsor a few orphan girls, their education, so, that is the goal after this matter,” Nora said.

VIDEO | Delhi: Actress Nora Fatehi appears before National Commission for Women over 'Sarke Chunar' song row. She says, "It was just a situation that I was put in and there was no intention to offend anybody but ofcourse I have to be responsible as an artist. I definitely… pic.twitter.com/gMXlSv2hBd — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 7, 2026

The row over Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke has been making headlines for weeks after complaints alleged that the song’s lyrics and visuals were objectionable and disrespectful towards women. The Commission had taken cognisance of the matter and issued notices to those associated with the track, including Nora and actor Sanjay Dutt.

The NCW had reportedly raised concerns that the song crossed acceptable limits and negatively affected the dignity and representation of women in popular media. The track later faced strong backlash online and was eventually removed from YouTube following the Commission’s intervention.

Nora had earlier been represented by her lawyer during a hearing on April 6, after which the Commission granted her a final opportunity to appear in person.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt had also appeared before the NCW on April 27. After the hearing, his advocate Hemant Shah said, “Sanjay Dutt was not aware of what the lyrics of the song Sarke Chunarr Teri meant as it was recorded in another language that he does not understand. He has apologised and offered to support the education of 50 tribal children.”

The controversy sparked divided reactions on social media, with some users criticising the song’s content while others defended it in the name of creative freedom and artistic expression.

As of now, the NCW has not released an official statement regarding the final outcome of the hearings.