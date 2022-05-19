'None of the star kids I have worked with ever made me feel like an outsider,' shares Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria was recently seen opposite Tiger Shroff in Heropanti 2. The stylish diva answered a slew of questions in a recent interaction with The Free Press Journal.

When asked how she feels working with star kids, Tara shares, “No one talks to me about any sort of differences. Most of my films are with star kids from earlier generation actors only. It’s not right to keep tagging them as star kids; I feel doing so is really very unfair. None of these actors I have worked with ever made me feel like an outsider. We are all performers, and by the end of the day, the performance matters to all of us.”

Not many know this, but Tara had met her Heropanti 2 music director AR Rahman when she was a kid. “Rahman sir, yes, the first time I met him, I was performing a concert in NCPA when I was just 13 years old. I had forgotten about it, but it was so humbling that he remembered me when we met recently. I felt good,” she gushes.

Tara has performed in theatre on stage, and she loves the medium. “When you are on the stage from a young age, you understand aap hai kaun? It’s a once-in-a-lifetime feeling which gives you a lot of strength to be able to do a film. Theatre art form is different but acting toh acting hi hai. If you have been working on stage, it helps you gain confidence. Since the time I was young, I have known people working in theatre. I, too, have worked in theatre, and I feel and know theatre performance is a real craft and is special to me,” she explains.

Tara has already achieved quite a lot in Bollywood at such a young age. When quizzed how she views her success, pat comes the reply, “I grew up not wanting to be an actress. I wanted to sing all my life. That was the trajectory, but I was always supported by my parents. They helped me prepare anything I wanted to do with art. Ours is an artistically inclined family. I started acting when I met Karan (Johar), and he signed me for Student Of The Year 2.”

The film industry is known to be ruthless when it comes to rejections, especially towards newcomers. “Rejections would make me feel sensitive about not being taken. But honestly speaking, earlier, if someone felt I was not suitable for the role, I would sit and think about where was I lacking for this decision to be made. I also felt something unfair has happened to me. I don’t always ask questions. Rejection isn’t easy for anybody, but you have to be honest, is it my problem or that person’s problem, or you understand that someone else can do better and shine better than I can in this,” she avers.

Despite Tara being known for her ultra glamourous looks, she surprises us by saying, “I do go out in my pyjamas so many times to a Punjabi sweet mart shop which is close to my house.”

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 07:29 AM IST