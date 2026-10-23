Nobody Wants This Season 3 X Review: 'Goosebumps,' 'Absolutely Perfect'; Adam Brody And Kristen Bell's Show Leaves Netizens Impressed

Nobody Wants This Season 3 X Review | YouTube

Nobody Wants This Season 3, starring Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons and Jackie Tohn, has arrived on Netflix, and the latest episodes are already generating buzz among viewers. The new season also features several new faces, including Andrew Rannells, Avan Jogia, Erin Foster, Sarah Silverman and Poorna Jagannathan, among others.

Nobody Wants This Season 3 X Review

While the second season received mixed reactions, with some viewers expressing disappointment, the third installment appears to have won over several fans. Social media users who binge-watched the episodes took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions, praising the new season and expressing excitement over unexpected developments.

Avan Jogia's appearance as Travis, the ex-boyfriend of Kristen Bell's character, also came as a surprise to several viewers. His entry quickly became a talking point, with fans sharing their excitement online. Some viewers were so impressed with the latest episodes that they even began demanding a fourth season.

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Netizens Impressed

One user wrote, "Nobody Wants This… season 3 episode 4 …. Got goosebumps at the end. I love, love." Another posted, "Nobody wants this season 3 is soooo good finally. After that flop fest of season 2."

Reacting to Avan Jogia's appearance, a viewer wrote, "The gasp i gasped when avan jogia popped up on nobody wants this."

Another fan described the latest installment as "a huge breath of fresh air," adding that the season was "perfection at its finest." One viewer also shared, "Nobody wants this season 3 episode 4 just made me full on cry i loved it so much."

Calling the new season "absolutely perfect," another fan expressed their appreciation for the show.

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While fans have been demanding a fourth season, there has been no official confirmation from Netflix regarding the renewal of Nobody Wants This for Season 4.