'No Woman Can Escape Sexism, Harassment': Kangana Ranaut REACTS To Italian PM Giorgia Meloni's Deepfake Porn Videos

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni seeking nearly Rs 90 lakh in damages over her deepfake porn videos. Kangana said that despite being successful, no woman can escape online bullying and harassment.

The actress took to her Instagram story to share a news report of the Italian PM and wrote, "No woman can escape sexism, bullying and harassment and we think being successful going to make us feel safe and respected. Shame," Kangana wrote.

Take a look:

For those unversed, Meloni sought damages over series of deepfake porn videos allegedly uploaded in 2020. According to several media reports, the PM is scheduled to provide testimony in a court in Sassari, Italy, on July 2.

The police is investigating a 40-year-old person and his 73-year-old father who are believed to be responsible for producing the videos. A report in BBC stated that the duo allegedly swapped Meloni's face with an adult film actor in the viral deepfake video.

Kangana's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana was last seen in the film Tejas, which released in October 2023.

Next, she has her ambitious project 'Emergency', which has also been directed by her. In the film, Kangana will be seen essaying the role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. It is slated to release in 2024. Apart from that, Kangana also has a biopic of Noti Binodini in her kitty.