'No VIP Treatment': Security Officer Asks Preity Zinta To Remove Goggles At Mumbai Airport; Netizens React - Watch Video

Preity Zinta At Mumbai Airport | Instagram

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta was clicked at Mumbai airport on Tuesday, and a video of her has made it to social media, in which a security officer asked her to remove her goggles while he was checking her documents at the entry. The video hints that maybe Preity was a bit upset with it, and netizens are praising the officer.

Watch the video below...

Netizens React To Preity Zinta's Mumbai Airport Video

Reacting to the video, a netizen commented, "Thank God no VIP treatment was given (sic)." Another Instagram user quipped, "Actually vo Security guard ko Chehra dekhna thaa (sic)."

Read Also Bombay HC Allows Preity Zinta To Sue Online Platforms For Infringement Of Content Produced With AI

One more netizen commented, "Kya attitude deri hai. Itna pesa hai to private airport banwa le apna (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Well, this is not the first time that airport security has told a celebrity to remove their goggles. Earlier also, we have seen similar videos of celebs.

Preity Zinta Upcoming Movies

Meanwhile, Preity is all set to make her big-screen comeback with Batwara 1947, which also stars Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, and Ali Fazal. The teaser of the film was released a few days ago, and it has received a good response. Batwara 1947 is slated to release on August 14, 2026.

While in August we will get to see Preity on the big screen in Batwara 1947, in September she also has a release. The actress will be seen in Kunal Kemmu's Vibe, which is slated to release on September 18, 2026.

So, Preity's fans are surely in for a treat as, in just a month's gap, they will get to watch their favourite actress on the big screen twice.

Box Office Clashes

Well, both Batwara 1947 and Vibe won't be getting a solo release. The former will clash at the box office with Awarapan 2, and the latter will compete with Daayra.