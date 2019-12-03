No surprises there: Sunny Leone was Yahoo India's most searched celebrity in last decade

The 2016 Aamir Khan-starrer "Dangal" which crossed the Rs 2,000-crore mark at the global box-office is the biggest blockbuster of the decade, according to a Yahoo India report.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film narrates the inspiring story of a wrestler.

"Dangal" is followed by Salman Khan-starrer "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" and Aamir Khan's "PK", according to Yahoo India "Decade in Review" report.

Other films in the list of top 10 blockbusters of the decade include "Sultan", "Tiger Zinda Hai", "Dhoom 3", "Sanju", "War", "Chennai Express" and "Dabangg".