Sunny Leone adds 'chamak, namak' to 'Ragini MMS Returns 2'

Actress Sunny Leone has added oomph to the second season of the erotic-horror web series "Ragini MMS Returns" with a special dance number.

Titled "Hello ji", the peppy song has been composed by music director duo Meet Bros and sung by Kanika Kapoor. The new song has brought back the "Baby doll" team together.

"Having worked with Ekta (Kapoor) before and having an absolute blast, the two of us knew that we'd definitely be working again. That's the beauty of the industry. You work with someone, there's a gap in between and then you collaborate with them again. The two of us get along so well and this time we want to hit it out of the park," Sunny quipped.

"The song is extremely catchy. The visuals are very hip and cool. Everything about the song makes me elated to be a part of it. I've worked with Vishnu (Deva) before on countless songs. We know exactly what to do and how to make it different. Even the set on which the song is shot gives me good memories. It reminds me of all the great things we did here," she added.

ALTBalaji and ZEE5's "Ragini MMS Returns Season 2" is a story of a 20-year-old Ragini Shroff who along with her gang of girls goes on a planned trip. What follows is a series of incidents which topple their world upside down.