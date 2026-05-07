'No Such Event Happened': Honey Singh Denies Singing 'Volume 1', Delhi High Court Asks Singer To File An Affidavit

Honey Singh Denies Performing 'Volume 1' |

Singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has denied allegations of performing the objectionable song "Volume 1" before the Delhi High Court. The singer’s advocate, Rajshekhar Rao, stated that no such event, where the singer allegedly performed the controversial track, ever took place. During the latest hearing, the Delhi High Court asked Honey Singh to file an affidavit in connection with the matter.

According to ANI, Honey Singh’s counsel denied claims that the singer performed "Volume 1" at Indira Gandhi Stadium on March 1, 2025, in the presence of nearly 50,000 people. The legal team further sought proof, including audio or video clips, to substantiate the allegation that the singer performed the objectionable song.

Honey Singh said, "No such event happened. I did not sing," through his counsel. The Delhi High Court subsequently directed the singer to file an affidavit to formally place his stand on record.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for May 19, 2026.

The case concerning the song 'Volume 1,' linked to singers Yo Yo Honey Singh and Badshah, was filed before the Delhi High Court by an organisation called Hindu Shakti Dal. The petition sought the removal and blocking of the song from all digital platforms, alleging that its lyrics are "obscene, vulgar, and derogatory" towards women. The plea also highlighted that the song continued to circulate online and was even reportedly performed at an event, prompting concerns over its public impact.

After hearing the matter, the Delhi High Court observed that the content of "Volume 1" was "grossly vulgar" and "obscene," and noted that such material cannot remain freely accessible in a civilised society. The court directed intermediaries and authorities to ensure the immediate takedown of the song, including all versions, remixes, and links across platforms. It further issued notices to the singers and asked them to comply with the proceedings.