'My Private Body Was Unintentionally Exposed...': Yo Yo Honey Singh Mumbai Concert Viral Video Girl Shares Clarification - Watch

Roohi / Yo Yo Honey Singh | Instagram

Yo Yo Honey Singh's concert took place in Mumbai on March 28, 2026, at the MMRDA Grounds. Many videos went viral on social media in which fans of the singer were seen enjoying the concert. However, one video grabbed everyone's attention, in which a female fan, with a valid ticket, was not allowed to enter the venue, and she tried to climb over the gate. The girl who was trying to enter the venue by climbing over the gate has shared a clarification on Instagram. Her name is Roohi, and she has explained the whole situation in the video and also said that she is disappointed because her video was circulated on the internet without her consent.

In the video, Roohi first apologised to the authorities for her behaviour. She said that it happened in the heat of the moment. She revealed that despite having a ticket, she had to wait for around 40–50 minutes, and as she is an anxiety patient and claustrophobic, she couldn't stand with so many people around.

Roohi said that due to the environment, she lost control, and before her, even a few guys had climbed over. She said, "I climbed, thinking that being a girl, if I climbed up, they would open the gates, and actually they did. After two minutes, they opened the gate for all of us."

In the video, she once again said that her behaviour was wrong and she apologises for it. But what happened later was the violation of her rights.

Roohi said, "The video was recorded. It was circulated all over the internet, where my private body was unintentionally exposed without my consent. And that is a crime."

She revealed that before sharing this video, she reached out to Instagram and the cybercrime police, but no strict action was taken. "And I honestly feel this must have happened to so many of us, wherein some sort of content is posted online, which we do not want, but there is no such way to take it down unless you know you are a powerful man. I felt helpless in this situation. Seeing the hate in the comments, it was really overwhelming for me. It was honestly heartbreaking because I've never been in that situation," Roohi added.

Roohi On Yo Yo Honey Singh Calling Her Sherni

Honey Singh had called Roohi 'Sherni'. While talking about it, she said, "When Honey Singh himself posted the story saying, Sherni fan of mine, I felt a little relieved that, okay, there are people looking at it in a decent way who are actually supporting me. Most of all, my own family supported me to make this video, that you should go out there and tell people the right story. And I'm grateful for that."

She further said that consent matters whether it is offline or online. She said, "It should be taken strictly, is what my request is to all the authorities, Instagram, or any social platform for that matter. They should make strict rules that if a content is being posted online, which is against the violation, which is against somebody's rights, it should be removed with immediate effect. Thank you (sic)."

Roohi's video surely raises a question: 'Should content be shared on social media without the consent of the person featured in it?'