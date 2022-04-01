'No relationship can work if there is no respect', says 'Eternally Confused and Eager for Love' actress Suchitra Pillai

Suchitra Pillai’s latest show Eternally Confused and Eager for Love streaming on a digital platform has not only received rave reviews but is a loved series as it easily identifies with today’s youth. Eternally Confused and Eager for Love is a story of a 24 year old guy showcasing how he must learn to navigate adulthood through a series of awkward moments and work-life mishaps that make for a humorous take as Ray [Vihaan Samat] and Suchitra Pillai plays the apt mother. Having understanding parents, a privileged home, privileged life and yet, he suffers...he is ailed by a crisis of confidence. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actress for a chat.

Excerpts:

What is your take on this unique title, Eternally Confused and Eager for Love?

Indeed it raises your eyebrows and feels - oh what's that? So, it has got a few eyeballs, fine. It happens to all the youth during their youthhood days. And this is an apt title. He is 25 and he is looking for love. Sometimes you are introverted & confused as the title suggests. One always feels confused on which way to approach. The mother-son relationship is beautiful. It shows how to deal and ask other questions.

What is Eternally Confused and Eager for Love all about?

The audiences seem to love this show for its content. This could be happening in any household with a teenager in the house, who is in his twenties and is an awkward gorgy kid. How we are dealing with it, this happens to all of us in this age. In this scenario, he is looking for love but is really confused about which way to go? It is not happening only to 20 year olds but is happening to friends of mine who are divorced and finding love again and not knowing how to deal with it in today's day and age. I have seen it from that point of view and understood from my friends. It’s very different from what had happened to our generation.

How was your equation with Rahul Bose?

We have worked together in Pyaar Ke Side Effects which had Mallika Sherawat. We are playing husband and wife. He is a riot with a straight face. We got along well from day one.

As shown in the show, children who are less confident, should parents not try to boost their confidence up?

Definitely, as a parent we do have to inculcate confidence, be it girl or boy. Personalities will never change, there will always be extroverts and introverts. You can’t say it’s modern age. Everybody is liberated or confident there are varied personalities and as parents, through your experience, you have to teach them. I feel it’s very important to teach and instill the right ethical values in your kids.

What is vibrant Mumbai?

It’s the real Mumbai modern office household and certain scenes are so real. Not trying to be glittery or fake, we sit in pajamas reading newspapers, to say, its picture is perfect.

What is your message to people of the present generation and older generation?

No relationship can work if there is no respect. I think no girl or a boy should stay in a disrespectful relationship. Love can be thrown out of the window when it comes to that.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 08:13 AM IST