'I'm still seen by many as Priya': Suchitra Pillai on 20 yrs of 'Dil Chahta Hai'

In the 2001 film "Dil Chahta Hai", Suchitra Pillai played the "overbearing" girlfriend Priya to Saif Ali Khan's Sameer, and the actor says her character was so well defined that people still remember her performance in that short role.

In August, "Dil Chahta Hai", a coming-of-age romance drama, will turn 20 and Pillai said working on the film was a wonderful experience.

The film, also starring Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni, and Dimple Kapadia, was both a critical and commercial success.

"It was a brilliant film to be part of. I know I'm still seen by many as Priya 20 years later too. The girlfriend who girls wanted to be and guys didn't want her as a girlfriend. But it's just about how well a character is defined in the work that you do. It can be a five-minute role and this is a case in point," she told PTI.