'No One's Noise Will Change My Stance': Anupam Kher Breaks Silence On Ram Mandir Row, Reacts To Viral Naseeruddin Shah Video- WATCH

Anupam Kher Breaks Silence On Ram Mandir Row, Reacts To Viral Naseeruddin Shah Video- WATCH |

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently found himself at the centre of a controversy after his remarks about the alleged theft at the Ram Mandir during his visit to Ayodhya for the shoot of his upcoming film Shri Ram Bhoomi. Amid the backlash, an old video of his exchange with actor Naseeruddin Shah resurfaced on social media. While reacting to the criticism, Anupam shared a new video, claiming that his remarks had been misrepresented. Calling out his critics, he wrote, "They want debate, controversy and noise."

Referring to his statement on the alleged Ram Mandir theft, Anupam wrote, "People are most afraid of the truth when it doesn't align with their agenda." Elaborating further, he added, "A few days ago, what I said about the theft at Ram Mandir, I said it with complete honesty and responsibility. Even today, I stand by every word of mine. But some people need an issue more than the truth. They want debate, controversy, noise. That's why the matter was twisted and presented."

सच से लोगों को सबसे ज़्यादा डर तब लगता है, जब वह उनके एजेंडे के अनुकूल नहीं होता।

कुछ दिन पहले मैंने राम मंदिर में हुई चोरी के बारे में जो कहा, पूरी ईमानदारी और ज़िम्मेदारी से कहा। आज भी अपने हर शब्द पर कायम हूँ।

लेकिन कुछ लोगों को सच से ज़्यादा एक मुद्दा चाहिए होता है। उन्हें… pic.twitter.com/1U2kHJfzhG — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 13, 2026

The actor further asserted that he has never been afraid to express his views and has no intention of changing that. He said he was not afraid of "trolls, so-called influencers, or leaders," adding, "No one's noise will change my stance."

Addressing those who resurfaced his years-old feud with Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam said that when trolls failed to target him over the current issue, they began circulating a six-year-old video. Responding to it, he said, "Ab aisa hai ki actual situation mein Naseer sahab aur main ham gale lag chuke hain, ek dusre ki izzat karte hain." He further revealed that the two have moved past the controversy and reconciled nearly eight to nine months ago.

सच से लोगों को सबसे ज़्यादा डर तब लगता है, जब वह उनके एजेंडे के अनुकूल नहीं होता।

कुछ दिन पहले मैंने राम मंदिर में हुई चोरी के बारे में जो कहा, पूरी ईमानदारी और ज़िम्मेदारी से कहा। आज भी अपने हर शब्द पर कायम हूँ।

लेकिन कुछ लोगों को सच से ज़्यादा एक मुद्दा चाहिए होता है। उन्हें… pic.twitter.com/1U2kHJfzhG — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 13, 2026

Concluding his statement, Anupam reiterated that he would continue to speak his mind regardless of criticism. He wrote, "Whatever I believe is right, that's what I'll say. Whether you agree or disagree, that's your right. But speaking the truth is my right as well as my duty."

During his visit to Ayodhya for the shoot of Shri Ram Bhoomi, Anupam Kher reacted to the alleged donation theft at the Ram Mandir, saying the incident should never have happened and that those responsible must be punished. However, he also remarked that the alleged theft was "minor" when compared to the destruction and looting that took place during the Mughal era.