'No One Can Hate Him': Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's Sweet Response To Fan's 'Drishti Sutharadus' Gesture Goes Viral; Watch VIDEO

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's Sweet Response To Fan's 'Drishti Sutharadus' Gesture Goes Viral; Watch VIDEO |

Vijay has gone viral on social media after a heartwarming video showed him sharing a sweet moment with a housekeeper during his visit to Vaiko’s residence. The newly appointed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister had visited MDMK chief Vaiko’s house, where he was warmly welcomed by the household staff as well.

During the interaction, Vaiko invited the housekeepers to meet Vijay. One of the female housekeepers performed the "nazar utarka" gesture by moving her hands around Vijay’s head and then flicking it onto herself to ward off evil energy. In response, Vijay immediately repeated the same gesture back at her, leaving everyone around bursting into laughter. The woman then bent down to touch Vijay’s feet, but he gently stopped her, helped her up, and folded his hands respectfully in front of her.

The touching moment quickly took over the internet. A user uploaded the video on social media with the caption, "Love how the lady Drishti Sutharadus for CM Vijay and he does it right back!!" Another commented to it, saying "He did it instantly back ! That's comes from straight out of his heart." Another wrote, "That’s why he has become CM. No one can hate him." One tweet also read, "These helpers and maids are the ones voted him to power. It reciprocates."

He did it instantly back ! That's comes from straight out of his heart ❤️. — 𝕸𝖊𝖗𝖘𝖆𝖑 𝖁𝖎𝖈𝖐𝖞 🐐 (@MasterBoy4518) May 11, 2026

That’s why he has become CM …..no one can hate him — N sivakumar (@Nsivakumar1) May 11, 2026

These helpers and maids are the ones voted him to power . It reciprocates 🫶 — Sarcastic Dinesh (@DThirukkonda) May 11, 2026

In Tamil, the gesture is commonly called 'Drishti Sutharadhu' or 'Drishti Suthify', which refers to warding off the evil eye by circling the hand around someone and flicking away negative energy.

TN CM Vijay na with Vaiko Sir & Anbumani Sir ❤️💐🫂🤩@TVKVijayHQ pic.twitter.com/7R6xljXlBk — 🆅🅸🆂🅰🅰🅻 (@iam_visaal) May 11, 2026

Vijay paid a visit to MDMK founder Vaiko at his residence in Tamil Nadu, a meeting that quickly grabbed political attention across the state. Praising Vijay after their interaction, Vaiko lauded the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s “political magnanimity” and “maturity,” calling the meeting a reflection of mutual respect despite political differences. The visit also sparked buzz online after a heartwarming video from the gathering went viral, with social media users praising Vijay’s humble behaviour and warm interaction with the household staff.