No Emmy For India As Real Kashmir Football Club, Fool Volume Miss Out | YouTube

India failed to secure a win at the 54th International Emmy Awards 2026, held on November 23 in New York City (November 24 in India). The ceremony, hosted by Michael Urie, saw India's sports drama Real Kashmir Football Club lose in the Drama category to France's historical drama series Careme.

Real Kashmir Football Club Loses To France At Emmys 2026

Starring Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Manav Kaul in lead roles, Real Kashmir Football Club is inspired by the real-life story of Real Kashmir FC, the first professional football club from Jammu and Kashmir. The series premiered in December 2025 and received international recognition for its portrayal of football, ambition and life in the region.

Vir Das Misses Second Emmy Win

Meanwhile, comedian Vir Das also missed out on his second International Emmy victory as his Netflix stand-up special Vir Das: Fool Volume lost in the Comedy category to Argentina's Division Palermo – Season 2.

The Drama category featured four contenders: A Thousand Blows (United Kingdom), Careme (France), Menem (Argentina) and Real Kashmir Football Club (India). Ultimately, Careme, an Apple TV production, took home the award.

Before the awards, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub had acknowledged that the series had not reached a particularly wide audience, although viewers who watched it appreciated the effort behind its making.

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub Recluent On Doing Real Kashmir Football Club

Speaking to NDTV, the actor revealed that he was initially reluctant to take up the project because it was set in Kashmir. He feared that the narrative might eventually become dominated by political discussions.

Zeeshan explained that politics is unavoidable when telling stories set in real places, particularly regions such as Kashmir and the Northeast. However, the series sought to tell a story that went beyond politics, bringing attention to football, people and their aspirations.

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